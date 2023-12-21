Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $94.71 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.15. The company has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

