Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) Critical Analysis

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Squarespace has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.77, indicating that its stock price is 577% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Squarespace shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of Squarespace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Squarespace -25.38% -2.24% -2.68% Data443 Risk Mitigation -186.45% N/A -259.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Squarespace and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Squarespace and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Squarespace 0 7 8 0 2.53 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Squarespace currently has a consensus target price of $35.62, indicating a potential upside of 20.49%. Given Squarespace’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Squarespace is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Squarespace and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Squarespace $970.43 million 4.14 -$252.22 million ($1.81) -16.33 Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.63 million 0.17 -$9.71 million N/A N/A

Data443 Risk Mitigation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Squarespace.

Summary

Squarespace beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves a range of industries and sizes from sole proprietors to enterprises. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

(Get Free Report)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a product for enhancing the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.