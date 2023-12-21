Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCCO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a hold rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Southern Copper Stock Down 2.0 %

SCCO stock opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.24. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Equities analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 13.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $1,512,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

