Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $772,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $165.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

