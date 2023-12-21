Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance raised Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.81.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.
In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $113,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 482,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $1,347,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,777,844 shares in the company, valued at $33,925,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $113,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 482,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,446,161 shares of company stock valued at $14,286,892 in the last three months.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 75.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
