Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Raised to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Guggenheim currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Snap from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.81.

Get Snap alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNAP

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Analysts predict that Snap will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $66,532.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,446,161 shares of company stock worth $14,286,892.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Snap by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Snap by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.