Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Raised to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Guggenheim currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.
SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Snap from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.81.
Snap Price Performance
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Analysts predict that Snap will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Snap
In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $66,532.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,446,161 shares of company stock worth $14,286,892.
Institutional Trading of Snap
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Snap by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Snap by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
