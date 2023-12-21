Single Point Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,060,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 25.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,922,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $470.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $479.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

