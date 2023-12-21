Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Position Raised by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Sempra by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

