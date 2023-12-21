SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,564 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.8% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.2% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 71.0% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 70,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 29,210 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MRK opened at $105.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $266.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

