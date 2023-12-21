SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

