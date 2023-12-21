SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

