SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $470.14 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $479.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.77. The firm has a market cap of $363.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.