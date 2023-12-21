SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 224 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.80 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

