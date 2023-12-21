Scott Gottlieb Buys 3,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $155.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

