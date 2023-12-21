Scott B. Flaherty Sells 803 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $38,295.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,265.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance
Shares of WLFC opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $302.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $65.19.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
