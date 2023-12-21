Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.76.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,652,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,530,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 131,833 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 41.9% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 94.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 403,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 195,734 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,927,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 105,789 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

