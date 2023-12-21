RVW Wealth LLC Takes $56,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 280 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.8 %

NXPI opened at $222.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.48. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $150.90 and a fifty-two week high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

