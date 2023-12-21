RVW Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,404 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $127.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $132.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.