Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 796,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,438,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

