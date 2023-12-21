Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $258.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ILMN. HSBC reduced their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $136.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23, a PEG ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.44 and its 200 day moving average is $151.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Illumina by 57.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Illumina by 86.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $27,186,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

