Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 565 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

META stock opened at $349.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $354.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total value of $9,638,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,142 shares of company stock worth $196,076,165 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

