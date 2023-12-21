Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 2,255 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 113.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $156.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $164.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

