Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.74.

Get Roku alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

Roku Price Performance

Roku stock opened at $89.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.02. Roku has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roku will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $195,228.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,593. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $195,228.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,893 shares of company stock worth $10,078,479. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Roku by 58.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.