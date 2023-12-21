Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

AXP stock opened at $180.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $185.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

