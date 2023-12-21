Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSP opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $239.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $54.98.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.