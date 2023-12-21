Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys 1,009 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7,761.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000.

SGOV stock opened at $100.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $100.74.

