RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

RIBT opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

