Reviewing Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) and Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Senseonics and Winland, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Winland 0 0 0 0 N/A

Senseonics presently has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 97.75%. Given Senseonics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Senseonics is more favorable than Winland.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics -158.75% -111.66% -28.88% Winland N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Winland shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Senseonics and Winland’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $16.39 million 20.37 $142.12 million ($0.09) -7.02 Winland N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Senseonics has higher revenue and earnings than Winland.

Volatility & Risk

Senseonics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winland has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Senseonics beats Winland on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector. It also provides INSIGHT, an automated cloud-based platform that offers early alerting, reporting, and logging services designed to ensure regulatory compliance. The company offers its products through a network of distributors, dealers, security installers, and integrators for industries including health and medical, grocery and food services, and commercial and industrial, as well as agriculture and residential. Winland Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, Minnesota.

