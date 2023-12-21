Reviewing iHuman (NYSE:IH) and Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN)

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) and Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 63.6% of iHuman shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get iHuman alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iHuman and Golden Sun Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $142.89 million 1.02 $15.92 million $0.45 6.11 Golden Sun Education Group $10.81 million 1.14 -$2.14 million N/A N/A

Profitability

iHuman has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Sun Education Group.

This table compares iHuman and Golden Sun Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman 16.76% 21.37% 13.12% Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for iHuman and Golden Sun Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Sun Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

iHuman has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Sun Education Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iHuman beats Golden Sun Education Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHuman

(Get Free Report)

iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Science, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery. It also provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Golden Sun Education Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination repetition training, as well as other education training management services. The company also provides minor language purchase service courses; and develops an artificial intelligent teaching platform. In addition, it offers logistic and consulting services, including catering, branding, academic management, basic education resources, human resources, procurement, and logistics management services to schools and kindergartens. Further, the company operates tutorial centers in Wenzhou city, Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, and Shanghai City in China. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.