REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

REV Group has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

REVG opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.79. REV Group has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on REVG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REV Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of REV Group by 639.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in REV Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in REV Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in REV Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

