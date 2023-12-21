Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RVP opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.11. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Stories

