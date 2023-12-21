Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on REGN. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $841.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $817.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $795.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $887.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

