Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $26.61 on Thursday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Insider Transactions at Reaves Utility Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

In other Reaves Utility Income Fund news, insider Thomas Michael Grimes sold 15,223 shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $359,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 45,669 shares of company stock worth $1,078,702 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 131,200.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.