Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

RC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.86.

RC stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ready Capital by 163.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Ready Capital by 1,028.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

