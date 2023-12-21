RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

ROLL stock opened at $274.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 133.41 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

