Raymond James Lowers Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.5 %

PANW opened at $300.98 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 171.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

