Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Given New $237.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $212.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.25.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $212.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

