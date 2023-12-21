PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Mkm

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of PCT opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $603.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven F. Bouck purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,396. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dustin Olson purchased 68,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $219,571.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Bouck bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,396. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 136,969 shares of company stock valued at $485,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $163,774,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 129.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 365,178 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 37.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

