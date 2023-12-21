Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Up 5.7 %

PULM opened at $1.94 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 64.09% and a negative net margin of 238.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

See Also

