Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Trading Up 5.7 %
PULM opened at $1.94 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 64.09% and a negative net margin of 238.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
