Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pro-Dex Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.