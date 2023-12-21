Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ PDEX opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
