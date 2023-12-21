Portland General Electric Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Portland General Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Portland General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 61.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

POR opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

