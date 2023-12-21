Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $14.43 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 127.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,016 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $150.25 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.56. The firm has a market cap of $283.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.