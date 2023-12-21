PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

PLDT Price Performance

PHI opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. PLDT has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $936.49 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PLDT

About PLDT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PLDT by 9.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.