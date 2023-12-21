PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
PLDT Price Performance
PHI opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. PLDT has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $936.49 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
About PLDT
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
