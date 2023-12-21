Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

