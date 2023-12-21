Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,248 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $101.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

