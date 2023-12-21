PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBF. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.78.

PBF Energy stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.73. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $56.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.61%.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $2,758,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,640.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PBF Energy by 8,634.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 558,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 552,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,569,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

