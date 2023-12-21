Patten Group Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

LLY opened at $570.21 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.31 billion, a PE ratio of 103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $589.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

