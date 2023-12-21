Patten Group Inc. Acquires 28 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $789.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $694.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $692.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.