Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$49.62 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.15.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark set a C$45.00 price objective on Parkland in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total transaction of C$882,000.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 81,890 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.20, for a total transaction of C$3,619,554.38. Also, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total transaction of C$882,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,951 shares of company stock worth $6,992,327. Corporate insiders own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at C$42.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.57. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$27.50 and a 52 week high of C$44.97. The stock has a market cap of C$7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.57 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.368214 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

