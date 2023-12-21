Paramount Global’s (PARA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

PARA has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.74.

Paramount Global stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $5,682,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

